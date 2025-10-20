Left Menu

Meta's Instagram Study Reveals Impact of Harmful Body Image Content on Teens

Meta's internal research reveals that teens feeling body dissatisfaction on Instagram are exposed to significantly more "eating disorder adjacent content". The study highlights concerns about the platform's impact on young users, urging Meta to refine algorithms and content moderation processes to ensure youth safety.

Meta's Instagram Study Reveals Impact of Harmful Body Image Content on Teens
A recent study conducted by Meta researchers has raised concerns over Instagram's impact on teenagers' body image perceptions. The internal research shows that teens who frequently reported feeling body dissatisfaction were exposed to a higher volume of "eating disorder adjacent content" on the platform.

This controversial content, although not strictly violating Instagram's policies, includes prominent, provocative displays linked to body judgment, disordered eating, and negative body image. Experts suggest that this material is potentially harmful to teens' mental health, prompting Meta to scrutinize its algorithms that determine content visibility.

With past complaints and investigations into Instagram's influence on youth, Meta acknowledges the need for tighter content moderation to prevent psychological harm. The company is striving to align teen content with PG-13 standards, aiming to cultivate a safer and more supportive virtual environment for younger users.

