Court Dismisses Case Against Teacher Enforcing Discipline
The Kerala High Court has dismissed proceedings against a teacher who caned students to maintain discipline, ruling that he intended no harm. The court highlighted the delayed report of the incident and the minimal force used only for correction. No medical treatment was necessary for the students.
- Country:
- India
The Kerala High Court has nullified criminal proceedings against a school teacher accused of caning three students amid a classroom fight, emphasizing that his actions were intended solely to enforce discipline and not to cause harm.
Justice C Pratheep Kumar pointed out that the teacher intervened as the students fought with sticks, applying minimal force on their legs without causing bodily harm. The court highlighted a four-day delay in reporting the incident to the police, with no justification for this lapse.
The teacher faced charges under section 324 of the IPC and section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act, but the court dismissed further proceedings, acknowledging the teacher's authority to discipline students and determine his actions as non-malicious.
