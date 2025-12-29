Tragedy Strikes Two Telangana Students in US Road Accident

In a tragic incident, two young women from Telangana, India, lost their lives in a road accident in California, USA. Meghana Rani and K Bhavana, both aged 24, were on a tour when the accident occurred in the city of Bishop.

The women, who hailed from the Mahabubabad district villages of Garla and Mulkanoor, were in the United States for higher education. The heartbreaking news reached their families on Monday morning, prompting condolences and support from local leaders.

BRS Rajya Sabha member Vaddiraju Ravichandra expressed his sorrow and promised to assist in the repatriation of the deceased's bodies. Bhavana's father, Kadiyala Koteswara Rao, serves as the Upa Sarpanch of Mulkanoor, while Meghana's father, Prallakhandam Venkata Nageswara Rao, operates a service center, according to a press release.