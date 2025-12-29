Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Two Telangana Students in US Road Accident

Two women from Telangana, Meghana Rani and K Bhavana, both 24, tragically died in a road accident in California while pursuing higher studies. The incident has left their families grieving and local leaders vowing assistance in the repatriation of the bodies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-12-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 21:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, two young women from Telangana, India, lost their lives in a road accident in California, USA. Meghana Rani and K Bhavana, both aged 24, were on a tour when the accident occurred in the city of Bishop.

The women, who hailed from the Mahabubabad district villages of Garla and Mulkanoor, were in the United States for higher education. The heartbreaking news reached their families on Monday morning, prompting condolences and support from local leaders.

BRS Rajya Sabha member Vaddiraju Ravichandra expressed his sorrow and promised to assist in the repatriation of the deceased's bodies. Bhavana's father, Kadiyala Koteswara Rao, serves as the Upa Sarpanch of Mulkanoor, while Meghana's father, Prallakhandam Venkata Nageswara Rao, operates a service center, according to a press release.

