Kerala Education Minister Bridges Rift Over PM SHRI Scheme

In a bid to quell rising tensions between the two LDF allies, Kerala's General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Saturday held discussions with CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam at the CPI headquarters. The talks centered around the state's contentious MoU for the Centre's PM SHRI scheme.

The CPI has voiced concerns that the PM SHRI scheme could lead to the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) in Kerala, which the leftist coalition has historically opposed. Sivankutty, accompanied by CPI Minister G R Anil, reiterated the importance of keeping party allies informed.

Despite the confidential nature of the talks, Sivankutty assured that resolutions would be reached soon, emphasizing the need for further dialogue. However, discrepancies in the decision-making process were noted, with Viswam previously highlighting a breach in the front's collective discipline.

(With inputs from agencies.)