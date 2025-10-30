Left Menu

Arunachal's First University Sets New Educational Milestones

Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik urged Arunachal Pradesh University to align its academic programs with industry needs, emphasizing work-readiness. At the first convocation, he awarded degrees to the inaugural postgraduate batch, highlighting women's educational achievements and calling for innovation-driven learning and cultural integration at the institution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 30-10-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 20:05 IST
Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik has urged Arunachal Pradesh University to align its academic curriculum with the needs of industry and the public sector. Speaking at the first convocation ceremony, held at Pasighat in East Siang district, he emphasized the importance of ensuring graduates are both 'work-ready' and 'world-ready.'

During the event, Parnaik, who serves as both the Governor and Chancellor of the university, conferred degrees upon the inaugural postgraduate batch for 2023–25. He praised the fact that more than 66% of the successful candidates were women, highlighting this as a sign of women's empowerment and social progress.

The governor emphasized the university's unique responsibility to reflect the aspirations and culture of Arunachal Pradesh through its programs. He advocated for the introduction of specialized cultural studies and called for research-focused learning environments to foster innovation, critical thinking, and problem-solving among students and faculty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

