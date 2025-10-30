Left Menu

NEP and PM SHRI: A New Era in Indian Education

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan refutes Priyanka Gandhi's claims that the National Education Policy (NEP) and PM SHRI schools brainwash children. He defends both initiatives as groundbreaking reforms developed through extensive consultation. Pradhan underscores the transformative impact of these policies on India's education system, highlighting their focus on modernity and moral strength.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-10-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 20:42 IST
NEP and PM SHRI: A New Era in Indian Education
  • Country:
  • India

The clash between Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has intensified over the National Education Policy (NEP) and PM SHRI schools.

Criticizing Gandhi's statements, Pradhan labeled them as 'a glaring display of ignorance and political opportunism,' defending the initiatives as significant reforms.

He emphasized that these changes were formulated through exhaustive consultations and are crucial for preparing Indian youth for the 21st century, blending modernity with tradition and innovation with inclusivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

