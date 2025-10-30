NEP and PM SHRI: A New Era in Indian Education

The clash between Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has intensified over the National Education Policy (NEP) and PM SHRI schools.

Criticizing Gandhi's statements, Pradhan labeled them as 'a glaring display of ignorance and political opportunism,' defending the initiatives as significant reforms.

He emphasized that these changes were formulated through exhaustive consultations and are crucial for preparing Indian youth for the 21st century, blending modernity with tradition and innovation with inclusivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)