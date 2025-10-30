School Teacher Arrested in Bhind for Misconduct with Students

In a shocking incident from Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district, a government school teacher, Ramendra Singh Kushwaha, was taken into custody on allegations of showing obscene videos to female students and inappropriate physical conduct, according to the police.

The situation came to light when three students bravely filed complaints at the Dehat police station, accusing Kushwaha of not only displaying indecent content but also engaging in acts of a questionable nature. The students reported that the teacher discouraged them from speaking out, but mounting concerns among their families led to the revelation of the misconduct.

After unsuccessful attempts to address the issue through the school principal, the concerned parents lodged a formal complaint with the police, prompting an immediate investigation. Kushwaha faces charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, among others, and has been suspended by the district education officer.