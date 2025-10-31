Karnataka Pushes for Apprenticeship Expansion to Boost Youth Employment

The Karnataka government has called on the Centre to increase the apprenticeship intake limit for industries, expressing concerns over a recent reduction by the Central Apprentices Council.

Minister Sharan Prakash Patil emphasized that raising this ceiling would significantly benefit both industries and aspiring young professionals by generating more employment and training opportunities.

Minister Patil discussed the issue with Sonal Mishra, Additional Secretary, Department of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, during Toyota Kirloskar Motor's Technical Intern Training Program at its Bidadi plant. Mishra assured that Karnataka's proposal would soon be considered by the Central Apprentices Council.

