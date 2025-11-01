Tragic School Van Accident Claims Two Lives, Injures Several

A tragic accident in Itawa claimed the lives of two schoolgirls and left five others injured when a school van collided with an SUV on Saturday morning, officials reported. The incident's cause is under investigation, but initial findings suggest a burst tyre may have contributed to the collision.

The victims were identified as Tanu Nagar, 14, and Prijal Arya, 9. Other injured students, aged between 8 and 13, were transferred to MBS hospital after initial treatment. The van driver also sustained injuries, while the SUV's occupants were largely unhurt.

Top officials, including MLA Chetan Patel and state education minister Madan Dilawar, visited the injured, offering condolences and ensuring medical care. The crash occurred as the van transported students from Gaita village to a local school, with vehicles overturning from the severe impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)