Boosting Language, Heritage, and Holistic Education in Arunachal Pradesh

In a significant move to enhance education and preserve linguistic heritage, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu oversaw the signing of two MoUs at the Central Institute of Himalayan Culture Studies (CIHCS) in West Kameng district. The initiatives aim to integrate holistic education and leverage artificial intelligence in language preservation.

These agreements are set to transform academic curriculums by incorporating social, emotional, and ethical learning. The collaboration involves Flowering Dharma of Ladakh joining hands with CIHCS, utilizing a learning framework inspired by ancient wisdom and modern neuroscience, enhancing the educational experience beyond traditional methods. The chief minister expressed confidence in cultivating happier and wiser learners ready for real-world challenges.

The second MoU unites the Centre for Study and Practice of Theravada, Athens, CIHCS, and AI platform Paliverse to develop AI language tools. The focus is on promoting Bhoti (Tibetan) and Hindi languages through advanced AI capabilities, supporting translation, learning, and cross-cultural communication. Emphasizing the importance of preserving the region's indigenous knowledge systems, Khandu commended CIHCS for its vision in expanding future educational capacities and its role in fostering a value-based education.

