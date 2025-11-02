Minister Promises Stern Action in Tragic School Incident

Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar has announced that the state government will take firm action against Neerja Modi School in Jaipur if it's found guilty of obstructing officials during a probe into the death of a Class 4 student. The tragic incident occurred when nine-year-old Amaira allegedly jumped from the fourth floor of the school building.

Amaira, a student at the private school, reportedly took this extreme step after being scolded by a teacher, as claimed by a parents' association. Minister Dilawar assured that any obstruction in the investigation by the school would lead to exemplary action against the institution.

The government is investigating the circumstances under which the school was granted a no objection certificate and its CBSE affiliation. Parallel investigations by the education department and CBSE are ongoing, and if obstruction claims are confirmed, stringent measures will be implemented.

(With inputs from agencies.)