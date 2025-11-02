Left Menu

Minister Promises Stern Action in Tragic School Incident

Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar vows significant action against Neerja Modi School if obstruction in a probe related to a student's tragic death is proven. Nine-year-old Amaira allegedly jumped from the school's fourth floor, triggering investigations from education authorities. The government is scrutinizing the school's compliance with CBSE regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 02-11-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 18:45 IST
Minister Promises Stern Action in Tragic School Incident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar has announced that the state government will take firm action against Neerja Modi School in Jaipur if it's found guilty of obstructing officials during a probe into the death of a Class 4 student. The tragic incident occurred when nine-year-old Amaira allegedly jumped from the fourth floor of the school building.

Amaira, a student at the private school, reportedly took this extreme step after being scolded by a teacher, as claimed by a parents' association. Minister Dilawar assured that any obstruction in the investigation by the school would lead to exemplary action against the institution.

The government is investigating the circumstances under which the school was granted a no objection certificate and its CBSE affiliation. Parallel investigations by the education department and CBSE are ongoing, and if obstruction claims are confirmed, stringent measures will be implemented.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025