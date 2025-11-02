Minister Promises Stern Action in Tragic School Incident
Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar vows significant action against Neerja Modi School if obstruction in a probe related to a student's tragic death is proven. Nine-year-old Amaira allegedly jumped from the school's fourth floor, triggering investigations from education authorities. The government is scrutinizing the school's compliance with CBSE regulations.
- Country:
- India
Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar has announced that the state government will take firm action against Neerja Modi School in Jaipur if it's found guilty of obstructing officials during a probe into the death of a Class 4 student. The tragic incident occurred when nine-year-old Amaira allegedly jumped from the fourth floor of the school building.
Amaira, a student at the private school, reportedly took this extreme step after being scolded by a teacher, as claimed by a parents' association. Minister Dilawar assured that any obstruction in the investigation by the school would lead to exemplary action against the institution.
The government is investigating the circumstances under which the school was granted a no objection certificate and its CBSE affiliation. Parallel investigations by the education department and CBSE are ongoing, and if obstruction claims are confirmed, stringent measures will be implemented.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Cambridgeshire Knife Attack: Suspect Released Amid Investigation
Tragic Stabbing of Autorickshaw Driver in Delhi Sparks Investigation
Knife Attack on Train Shocks Britain: Investigation Underway
Louvre Heist: New Suspects Charged Amid Ongoing Investigation
Daring Heist at the Louvre: Jewel Thieves Under Investigation