Vice President Radhakrishnan Champions Education as Nation's Greatest Asset

During the diamond jubilee celebrations of Fatima Mata National College, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan underscored education as the ultimate wealth that cannot be taken away from an individual, quoting Tamil poet Thiruvalluvar. He commended Kerala's exceptional literacy achievement as a vital driver of India's educational progress.

Radhakrishnan stressed the need for educational institutions to foster critical thinkers and global citizens rather than mere job seekers. He urged students to exercise self-control amid digital and substance temptations, highlighting his 'No to Drugs' initiative aimed at promoting mindful freedoms.

Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar added that education should align with the nation-building vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047'. He advocated for nurturing entrepreneurs to lead the way, ensuring education contributes to both personal growth and national progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)