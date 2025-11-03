Left Menu

Delhi High Court Ruling: Flexibility in Law Education Attendance Norms

The Delhi High Court has ruled that law colleges and universities cannot bar students from exams due to inadequate attendance. It urged the Bar Council of India to reconsider mandatory attendance norms, emphasizing that legal education should focus on practical experience, rather than rigid attendance requirements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 18:29 IST
Delhi High Court Ruling: Flexibility in Law Education Attendance Norms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has made a landmark ruling that restricts law colleges and universities from barring students from taking examinations because of insufficient attendance. This comes after reviewing a case linked to the suicide of a law student who faced examination restrictions due to attendance issues.

Emphasizing the importance of a comprehensive legal education, the court stated that mere classroom attendance cannot equate to effective learning. The High Court proposed that educational curricula should include practical legal training, such as moot courts and seminars, to better prepare students for their careers.

The court directed the Bar Council of India to revise attendance norms, fostering a more holistic educational approach. The decision aims to safeguard students' mental health and ensure that those with attendance deficiencies can still advance academically, although their grades may be slightly affected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dynamic Water Systems: The URCA Model’s Blueprint for Resilient Coastal Cities

Balancing Food, Water, and Ecology: Sustainable Farming in China’s Sanjiang Plain

The Great Tobacco Deception: UNDP–WHO Report Exposes Lies Fueling a Global Epidemic

How Smart Fiscal Policies Can Turn Growth into Real Social and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025