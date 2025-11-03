Delhi High Court Ruling: Flexibility in Law Education Attendance Norms

The Delhi High Court has made a landmark ruling that restricts law colleges and universities from barring students from taking examinations because of insufficient attendance. This comes after reviewing a case linked to the suicide of a law student who faced examination restrictions due to attendance issues.

Emphasizing the importance of a comprehensive legal education, the court stated that mere classroom attendance cannot equate to effective learning. The High Court proposed that educational curricula should include practical legal training, such as moot courts and seminars, to better prepare students for their careers.

The court directed the Bar Council of India to revise attendance norms, fostering a more holistic educational approach. The decision aims to safeguard students' mental health and ensure that those with attendance deficiencies can still advance academically, although their grades may be slightly affected.

