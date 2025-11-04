Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh-UK University Partnerships: A New Era of Collaboration

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu engaged in discussions with Indian High Commissioner to the UK, Vikram Doraiswamy, in London. The talks focused on forming partnerships between Andhra Pradesh and UK universities, emphasizing cooperation in various fields, including life sciences, AI, and marine technology.

  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met with the Indian High Commissioner to the UK, Vikram Doraiswamy, in London. Their discussions aimed to bolster collaborative relationships between Andhra Pradesh and British universities.

An official press release revealed that Naidu and Doraiswamy explored four key areas to initiate partnerships between UK universities and Andhra Pradesh educational institutions.

The discussions specifically focused on joint ventures, student exchange programs, and potential cooperative efforts in life sciences, bio-genetics, mineral exploration, metals, artificial intelligence, semiconductors, space technology, core engineering, and Marine Industry 4.0.

(With inputs from agencies.)

