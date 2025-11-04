Tripura's Medical Education Milestone: 50 New MBBS Seats Approved
Under the leadership of Chief Minister Manik Saha, the National Medical Commission has approved 50 new MBBS seats for Tripura Medical College. This expansion increases the total MBBS seats in the state to 450, reflecting Tripura's commitment to improving its medical education and healthcare services.
Chief Minister Manik Saha announced the National Medical Commission's approval of 50 new MBBS seats for Tripura Medical College and Dr. B R Ambedkar Memorial Teaching Hospital, raising the institution's intake from 100 to 150 seats.
This significant development boosts the total number of MBBS seats across Tripura to 450, a noteworthy stride in the state's efforts to enhance medical education and healthcare access.
Credit for this milestone, as expressed by Saha, goes to the persistent support from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister J P Nadda, signaling a reinforced commitment to Tripura's health and education infrastructure.
