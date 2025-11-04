Indian Institutions Shine in Asia's Top 100 Rankings

In a remarkable achievement, five Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, and Delhi University have secured spots in Asia's top 100 institutions as per the QS University Rankings announced this Tuesday.

The highly regarded list includes IIT-Delhi, IIT-Madras, IIT-Bombay, IIT-Kanpur, and IIT-Kharagpur, highlighting India's growing educational prominence in the Asian academic landscape. According to the London-based QS, a total of seven Indian institutions rank among the top 100, while 20 have been listed within the top 200 and 66 in the top 500.

This year saw significant improvements, with 36 Indian institutes climbing the ranks. However, 105 institutions experienced a drop, indicative of the increased volatility in this year's results. Additionally, India boasts the highest number of staff with PhDs compared to its Asian counterparts, further emphasizing its academic strength. Notably, IIT-Delhi continues to hold its title as the top Indian institute for the fifth straight year, ranking 59 overall.

(With inputs from agencies.)