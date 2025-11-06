Left Menu

Open House 3.0: A Glimpse into Future-Ready Education at MAHE Bengaluru

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Bengaluru, is set to host Open House 3.0 on November 8, 2025, at its Yelahanka campus. This event offers an immersive experience showcasing future-ready education, featuring workshops, performances, and interactions across various disciplines, highlighting innovation, collaboration, and creativity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-11-2025 12:10 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 12:10 IST
Open House 3.0: A Glimpse into Future-Ready Education at MAHE Bengaluru
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Bengaluru, is preparing to host the much-anticipated Open House 3.0 on November 8, 2025, at its Yelahanka campus. Following two successful editions, the event promises to transform the university into a dynamic hub of learning and innovation.

Attendees can expect a day brimming with stimulating workshops, performances, and interactive sessions across MAHE's constituent schools. Activities will range from live jam sessions and flash mobs to faculty-led discussions, all designed to exemplify MAHE's distinctive academic spirit and future-ready learning approach.

The event will also feature unique showcases like the Family Business League at T. A. Pai Management Institute and engineering demonstrations at Manipal Institute of Technology. From finance to liberal arts, each department will display how interdisciplinary education is shaping new career paths. MAHE Bengaluru Open House 3.0 invites all to explore the dynamic landscape of modern education.

(With inputs from agencies.)

