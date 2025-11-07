Left Menu

WACE Expands Global Curriculum Reach in Chennai Schools

The Western Australian Certificate of Education (WACE) has partnered with schools in Chennai to implement its internationally recognized curriculum, aiming to enhance education quality through critical thinking and practical skills. The move is part of efforts to integrate global best practices in Indian education, offering students wider academic opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 18:30 IST
The Western Australian Certificate of Education (WACE), a globally acclaimed curriculum from the Government of Western Australia, is set to make its mark in Chennai as several schools have signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) to introduce the curriculum, officials announced.

The agreements, signed at the New India Education Summit in Chennai with Tamil Nadu Education Minister Thiru Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi in attendance, reflect the increased trust in WACE's international curriculum framework. Backed by the School Curriculum and Standards Authority (SCSA) of Western Australia, the curriculum promotes competency-based, inquiry-driven learning, pushing beyond traditional rote methods.

WACE's recent equivalence from the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) allows students to pursue higher education in India, equivalent to class 12, and benefits include global academic opportunities, said officials. Faiza Mirza, Chief Operating Officer of WACE India, emphasized the aim to create academic ecosystems supporting international exposure and learning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

