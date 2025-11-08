Left Menu

College student sets himself ablaze after barred from exam in UP's Muzaffarnagar, condition critical

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 08-11-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 15:23 IST
  Country:
  India

A college student set himself ablaze on Saturday, after being allegedly not allowed to appear in an examination over non-payment of fees, in Budhana town of the district, police said.

Ujjwal, who suffered 70 per cent burns, was taken to a hospital in a critical condition. He was later referred to a higher centre for treatment where his condition remains critical, police said.

According to the police, Ujjwal Rana (22), a second-year BA student at DAV College in Budhana, allegedly upset over not being allowed to appear for the exam due to non-payment of fees, attempted suicide by setting himself on fire.

