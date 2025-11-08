Vishva Brahmin Kalyan Parishad Trust launched in Delhi, aim to promote education

The Vishva Brahmin Kalyan Parishad Trust was formally inaugurated at the NDMC Convention Centre on Janpath Road here on Saturday, focusing on education, employment generation and cultural preservation, the organisation said in a statement.

Founded by former Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh Governor Kalraj Mishra, the trust aims to implement programmes related to social welfare, knowledge dissemination and community development, it said.

The organisation seeks to promote service-oriented activities and foster harmony among different sections of society, according to the statement.

Its key objectives include supporting Vedic scholars and Sanskrit institutions, establishing gurukuls and digital education centres for youth skill development, and launching a jobs portal to connect unemployed individuals with training and employment opportunities.

The trust also plans to provide financial assistance for the marriages of underprivileged girls and extend legal aid to community members in need.

Newly appointed office bearers have been tasked with enrolling 1,000 members in every district across the country by March 2026 to build a strong, coordinated network, it said.

The trust further said it would urge state governments to constitute 'Vipra Kalyan Boards' on the lines of the one in Rajasthan to facilitate welfare measures for the community.

At the inaugural event, Swami Kailashanand Giri Maharaj administered an oath to the new office bearers, urging them to work with dedication for social and cultural causes.

Those present at the event included Sanjay Bali, Viresh Tiwari, Mukul Vajpayee, Rohit Thakur, Manoj Upadhyay, Brij Mohan Bhardwaj and Amit Sharma, among others.

