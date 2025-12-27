Controversy Erupts Over Ayurvedic Surgeons in Andhra Pradesh

In a significant controversy, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has raised serious objections to the Andhra Pradesh government's recent decision to permit Ayurvedic doctors to perform surgeries. The IMA, insisting on patient safety, has highlighted its concerns regarding this move.

Dr. Dilip P Bhanushali, President of IMA, expressed the association's distress stating, "The IMA is definitively opposing this decision. While we respect the discipline of Ayurveda and other traditional medicines, we advocate for Ayurvedic treatments to remain true to their origins and not mix with modern medical practices. This could potentially pose risks to patient safety and be detrimental to public health."

The Andhra Pradesh government's approval enables Ayurvedic practitioners to carry out 58 surgical procedures, encompassing general surgeries, ENT, and ophthalmology. However, the IMA has underlined that surgery warrants elaborate and specific training embedded in modern medical education, highlighting the potential hazards of permitting inadequately trained practitioners to perform surgery.