Lucknow: Class 11 student attacked by seniors, sustains facial injuries

A Class 11 student of an inter college here was allegedly assaulted by his six senior schoolmates with a sharp-edged weapon, when he was returning home after classes, police said on Saturday.The incident took place near Hazratganj on Friday afternoon, they said, adding that the 16-year-old boy sustained facial injuries in the attack.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 08-11-2025 23:55 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 23:55 IST
Lucknow: Class 11 student attacked by seniors, sustains facial injuries
The incident took place near Hazratganj on Friday afternoon, they said, adding that the 16-year-old boy sustained facial injuries in the attack.

The incident took place near Hazratganj on Friday afternoon, they said, adding that the 16-year-old boy sustained facial injuries in the attack. According to the boy's father, a resident of Charbagh, six Class 12 students intercepted the auto-rickshaw his son was travelling in and assaulted him. The boy is being treated at Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Civil Hospital.

Hazratganj Police has registered an FIR under sections pertaining to assault and causing grievous hurt under the Indian Penal Code.

Station House Officer Vikram Singh said, ''A probe has been initiated, and statements of the victim, his classmates and school authorities are being recorded.'' Police are examining CCTV footage from the area, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

