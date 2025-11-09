UP: Sixteen booked for teacher recruitment fraud in Ballia, one held

Sixteen people, including three officials of the Basic Education Department, have been booked for allegedly duping several people after promising them permanent teaching jobs in two government-aided junior high schools here and issuing fake appointment letters, police said on Sunday.

One of the accused has been arrested, a police officer said.

The FIR registered at the Dokati police station on Friday was based on complaints filed by Amar Nath Yadav of Nagara area, Shahid Ansari of Sikandarpur, and Sunil Tiwari of Rasra.

The complainants alleged that the accused--Block Education Officers Durga Prasad Singh, Jayram Pal, and Yashwant Singh, along with school manager Rama Tiwari, principal Ajay Kumar Sah, and chairman Anand Prakash Tiwari -- allegedly collected Rs 25 lakh from Ansari, Rs 31 lakh from Tiwari, and Rs 39.5 lakh from Yadav, among others, promising permanent teaching appointments at Kanya Junior High School in Lalganj and Rashtrapurva Madhyamik Vidyalaya in Lutaipur Bahuara.

The accused allegedly issued forged appointment and approval letters after collecting the money. When the complainants demanded a refund, the school chairman reportedly issued cheques that later bounced, police said.

The complainants also alleged that they were abused and threatened when they sought repayment.

Bairia Circle Officer Mohammad Faheem Qureshi said one accused, Rupesh Kumar Tiwari, has been arrested and sent to jail, while efforts are on to nab the remaining accused.

A case has been registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including those related to cheating, forgery, criminal breach of trust, and criminal intimidation, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)