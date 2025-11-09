Left Menu

Congress announces candidates for MCD bypolls

The last date of withdrawal of nomination is November 15.Of the 12 wards going to polls, the BJP had held nine earlier, while the AAP councillors represented the remaining three. The remaining wards fell vacant after the sitting councillors from the BJP and AAP became MLAs following the assembly polls in February this year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2025 23:28 IST | Created: 09-11-2025 23:28 IST
Congress announces candidates for MCD bypolls
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee on Sunday announced the names of its candidates for the November 30 Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) by-elections, just a day before the conclusion of the nomination process.

Earlier in the day, the BJP and AAP also announced their candidates.

The Congress list includes Mukesh from Mundka, Sarita Kumari from Shalimar Bagh B, Vishakha Rani from Ashok Vihar, Ajay Kumar Jain from Chandni Chowk, and Kunwar Shehzad Ahmed from Chandni Mahal.

Other candidates are Sumita Malik from Dwarka B, Rashmi Sharma from Dichau Kalan, Manoj Tanwar from Naraina, Suresh Choudhary from Sangam Vihar A, Vikram from Dakshin Puri, Shikha Kapur from Greater Kailash, and Vinay Shankar Dubey from Vinod Nagar.

The last date of filing of nominations is November 10, and the scrutiny of papers will take place on November 12. The last date of withdrawal of nomination is November 15.

Of the 12 wards going to polls, the BJP had held nine earlier, while the AAP councillors represented the remaining three. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta represented the Shalimar Bagh B ward, which she relinquished after winning the assembly polls earlier this year. BJP's Kamaljeet Sehrawat vacated the Dwarka B ward after getting elected as an MP from the West Delhi Lok Sabha seat. The remaining wards fell vacant after the sitting councillors from the BJP and AAP became MLAs following the assembly polls in February this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
'Citizens treated like criminals': Rahul slams govt over detention of protesters demanding clean air

'Citizens treated like criminals': Rahul slams govt over detention of protes...

 India
2
Indian envoy Srivastava meets Nepal’s Home Minister Aryal, discusses election security

Indian envoy Srivastava meets Nepal’s Home Minister Aryal, discusses electio...

 Nepal
3
UPDATE 1-Britain's BBC boss Tim Davie resigns following criticism over Trump documentary edit

UPDATE 1-Britain's BBC boss Tim Davie resigns following criticism over Trump...

 Global
4
CORRECTED-Britain's BBC boss Tim Davie to resign, New Statesman reporter says

CORRECTED-Britain's BBC boss Tim Davie to resign, New Statesman reporter say...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s Public Debt Near Crisis Levels as AfDB Pushes for Governance and Policy Overhaul

Nepal’s Democratic Transformation: From Feudal Councils to Federal Empowerment

Africa’s Digital Queens: A Manual for Women Shaping the Future of E-Commerce

Transforming India’s Agricultural Waste into Green Energy and Sustainable Wealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025