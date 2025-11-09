Congress announces candidates for MCD bypolls

The Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee on Sunday announced the names of its candidates for the November 30 Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) by-elections, just a day before the conclusion of the nomination process.

Earlier in the day, the BJP and AAP also announced their candidates.

The Congress list includes Mukesh from Mundka, Sarita Kumari from Shalimar Bagh B, Vishakha Rani from Ashok Vihar, Ajay Kumar Jain from Chandni Chowk, and Kunwar Shehzad Ahmed from Chandni Mahal.

Other candidates are Sumita Malik from Dwarka B, Rashmi Sharma from Dichau Kalan, Manoj Tanwar from Naraina, Suresh Choudhary from Sangam Vihar A, Vikram from Dakshin Puri, Shikha Kapur from Greater Kailash, and Vinay Shankar Dubey from Vinod Nagar.

The last date of filing of nominations is November 10, and the scrutiny of papers will take place on November 12. The last date of withdrawal of nomination is November 15.

Of the 12 wards going to polls, the BJP had held nine earlier, while the AAP councillors represented the remaining three. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta represented the Shalimar Bagh B ward, which she relinquished after winning the assembly polls earlier this year. BJP's Kamaljeet Sehrawat vacated the Dwarka B ward after getting elected as an MP from the West Delhi Lok Sabha seat. The remaining wards fell vacant after the sitting councillors from the BJP and AAP became MLAs following the assembly polls in February this year.

