Protest Erupts Over Panjab University Governance Restructuring

Students at Panjab University are protesting a decision to restructure the university's governing bodies, despite the recent withdrawal of an order amending the Panjab University Act. Heavy police presence is in place as students call for a university shutdown until Senate election schedules are announced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-11-2025 11:34 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 11:34 IST
  • India

Panjab University faced heightened tension on Monday as students organized under the 'Panjab University Bachao Morcha' banner staged a protest demanding Senate elections. The protests follow the Ministry of Education's withdrawal of an order that restructured the university's governing bodies.

Even as the Ministry rescinded its controversial decision, students remain adamant, calling for a university shutdown until a new election schedule is released. This surge of student activism has been met with a significant police presence, resulting in barricades and checkpoints around campus and at the Chandigarh-Mohali border.

Vice-president of the Panjab University Campus Students Council, Ashmeet Singh, assured that the protest would be peaceful. The movement has garnered support from political leaders across various parties, including the ruling AAP, Congress, and the Shiromani Akali Dal, as well as artists and farmers' groups.

