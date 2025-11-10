'Vande Mataram' to Become Mandatory in UP Schools

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced an initiative to make the singing of 'Vande Mataram' compulsory in all schools and educational institutions across the state. This decision was declared by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during the 'Ekta Yatra' (Unity March) event held in Gorakhpur.

In his address, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the importance of the national song in fostering feelings of reverence and pride among the citizens, particularly the youth, towards Bharat Mata and their homeland. He strongly advocated for the regular singing of 'Vande Mataram' as a measure to instill a sense of national respect.

'There should be a sense of respect for the national song 'Vande Mataram'. We will make its singing compulsory in every school and educational institution of Uttar Pradesh,' said Yogi Adityanath, underscoring the significance of the song in Indian culture and national identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)