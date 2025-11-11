Empowering Odisha's Out-of-School Children: NIOS and OSEPA Join Forces

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has partnered with the Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA) to reintegrate out-of-school children into formal education, as announced on Tuesday.

This collaboration seeks to provide dropouts in Odisha with a second chance at education, particularly through secondary and senior secondary levels, using flexible learning modes, according to officials.

Akhilesh Mishra, Chairman of NIOS, highlighted that the initiative will open doors for thousands of students who had previously been deprived of educational opportunities, helping to transform their futures by reincorporating them into mainstream education.