Left Menu

Empowering Odisha's Out-of-School Children: NIOS and OSEPA Join Forces

The National Institute of Open Schooling collaborates with the Odisha School Education Programme Authority to reintegrate out-of-school children into education. The initiative offers opportunities for dropout students to complete their education through flexible learning modes, targeting regions with high dropout rates by accrediting schools under the NIOS system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 16:28 IST
Empowering Odisha's Out-of-School Children: NIOS and OSEPA Join Forces
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has partnered with the Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA) to reintegrate out-of-school children into formal education, as announced on Tuesday.

This collaboration seeks to provide dropouts in Odisha with a second chance at education, particularly through secondary and senior secondary levels, using flexible learning modes, according to officials.

Akhilesh Mishra, Chairman of NIOS, highlighted that the initiative will open doors for thousands of students who had previously been deprived of educational opportunities, helping to transform their futures by reincorporating them into mainstream education.

TRENDING

1
High-Profile Arrests Shake Sabarimala Gold Heist Probe

High-Profile Arrests Shake Sabarimala Gold Heist Probe

 India
2
HellermannTyton Expands in India with New Chennai Facility

HellermannTyton Expands in India with New Chennai Facility

 India
3
Torrent Power's Revenue Surge in September Quarter FY26

Torrent Power's Revenue Surge in September Quarter FY26

 India
4
IIT Gandhinagar Pioneers GenAI-Powered Postgraduate Programs

IIT Gandhinagar Pioneers GenAI-Powered Postgraduate Programs

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthy Aging Fuels Growth: How Better Health in Later Life Boosts Work and Prosperity

IMF Study Says South Africa’s 3% Inflation Goal May Bring Big Gains After Small Costs

From Farms to Frontiers: How Market Distortions Fuel Guatemala’s Migration Wave

Transforming Data Systems: How SDMX Drives Modern, Open, and Interoperable Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025