Swift Action on School Repairs: Education Minister's New Initiatives

Education Minister Rohit Thakur announced plans to repair disaster-hit school buildings, allocating funds for reconstruction. Emphasizing children's safety, he instructed officials to expedite repairs. Additional strategies include regular school reviews, optimizing educational resources, addressing teacher misconduct, and reducing non-academic teacher workloads.

Updated: 12-11-2025 00:19 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 00:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

State Education Minister Rohit Thakur has prioritized the repair and reconstruction of school buildings damaged during recent monsoons, with an estimated cost of Rs. 126.73 crore affecting about 1,411 institutions. Funds are being directed to the state's housing and urban development authority for expedited completion of repair works.

Thakur highlighted the need for urgent action to ensure the safety and convenience of students, instructing officials to complete works swiftly. He also mandated regular school reviews, focusing on institutions with low performance, and announced that teaching trainees will conduct practice in their hometowns.

Furthermore, steps are being taken to enhance educational opportunities through the Complex School System, merging schools to optimize resources. Disciplinary measures against teacher misconduct are being fast-tracked, alongside efforts to reduce the non-academic workload for teachers.

