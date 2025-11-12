Four New Members Join TEC Board to Advance NZ’s Tertiary Education Reform

New Zealand’s Minister for Vocational Education and Training, Penny Simmonds, has announced the appointment of four new members to the Tertiary Education Commission (TEC) Board, marking a significant step toward strengthening leadership and advancing the Government’s vision for a more responsive and future-focused tertiary education system.

The newly appointed members are Emeritus Professor Sally Davenport MNZM, Dr Uluomato'otua (Ulu) Saulaulu Aiono ONZM, Mr Simon Flood, and Mr Michael (Mike) Chapman. Each brings a wealth of experience from academia, business, and industry leadership, ensuring a comprehensive range of expertise to guide the TEC through a critical period of reform.

Strengthening Governance and Strategic Focus

Minister Simmonds said the new appointments are central to ensuring the Board is equipped with the right mix of skills and insight to drive forward the Government’s education and training priorities.

“These appointments will strengthen the TEC Board and ensure it has the skills and focus to drive the implementation of the Government’s priorities for the tertiary education and training system,” Ms Simmonds stated.

She added that the new members will play a key role in re-establishing regional polytechnics, aligning investments with workforce and employer needs, and enhancing New Zealand’s position in research and innovation.

Experienced Leadership Continues

While the new members bring fresh perspectives, continuity remains a cornerstone of the Board’s stability. Dr Alan Bollard CNZM will continue as Chair of the TEC Board, with Robin Hapi CNZM serving as Deputy Chair. Both have been instrumental in steering the Commission’s efforts to improve tertiary sector performance, funding, and strategic alignment with national priorities.

Acknowledging Outgoing Members

Minister Simmonds also extended her gratitude to the outgoing members — Emeritus Professor Alastair MacCormick CNZM, Deidre Shea MNZM, Kirk Hope, and Samuela (Sam) Sefuiva — for their dedicated service and substantial contributions to the tertiary education system.

“Each has contributed meaningfully to the tertiary education system during their tenure,” Ms Simmonds said. “I especially wish to recognise the longstanding service of Emeritus Professor MacCormick, who has been a member of the Board since May 2017.”

Their combined experience has helped guide TEC through a period of considerable change, including major reforms in vocational education and efforts to modernise the system’s responsiveness to economic and social needs.

Building for the Future

The four new Board members have been appointed for three-year terms, providing them ample opportunity to contribute to shaping the tertiary education system as it evolves to meet the challenges of the 21st century.

Ms Simmonds expressed confidence that the refreshed Board will continue to provide strong governance and ensure that TEC remains focused on delivery, accountability, and outcomes.

“I look forward to working with the refreshed Board as we head into 2026 with a clear focus on the TEC’s delivery and investment priorities,” she said.

With these appointments, the TEC is poised to advance its mission of fostering innovation, supporting learners, and ensuring that New Zealand’s tertiary education sector remains globally competitive and responsive to national priorities.