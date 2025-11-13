International Educity Set to Revolutionize Indian Education Landscape

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) is expediting the creation of 'International Educity' in Kundevahal, Panvel, as a segment of its ambitious 'Centre of Excellence' project. This undertaking aims to establish a 100-hectare global education hub, CIDCO officials announced on Thursday.

This Education and Skilling initiative aspires to bring world-class learning environments by uniting top-tier universities globally under one roof. CIDCO Vice Chairperson Vijay Singhal highlighted the unique opportunity for Indian students to gain education from globally renowned foreign universities.

Strategically located 3-4 kilometers from the upcoming Navi Mumbai international airport, the site promises excellent connectivity through several key corridors and expressways. CIDCO has divided land development into four parcels, with e-tendering underway to ensure systematic progression.

(With inputs from agencies.)