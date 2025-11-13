Left Menu

International Educity Set to Revolutionize Indian Education Landscape

CIDCO is accelerating the development of International Educity in Panvel as part of the Centre of Excellence project. The initiative will create a global hub spread over 100 hectares, hosting campuses of over 10 renowned international universities, offering world-class education and excellent connectivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 13-11-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 15:44 IST
International Educity Set to Revolutionize Indian Education Landscape
The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) is expediting the creation of 'International Educity' in Kundevahal, Panvel, as a segment of its ambitious 'Centre of Excellence' project. This undertaking aims to establish a 100-hectare global education hub, CIDCO officials announced on Thursday.

This Education and Skilling initiative aspires to bring world-class learning environments by uniting top-tier universities globally under one roof. CIDCO Vice Chairperson Vijay Singhal highlighted the unique opportunity for Indian students to gain education from globally renowned foreign universities.

Strategically located 3-4 kilometers from the upcoming Navi Mumbai international airport, the site promises excellent connectivity through several key corridors and expressways. CIDCO has divided land development into four parcels, with e-tendering underway to ensure systematic progression.

