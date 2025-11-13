Jammu and Kashmir's Educational Transformation: Empowering Tomorrow's Innovators

In a transformative vision for Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasized the critical role of education in fostering equity and empowerment across the region. Speaking at the University of Jammu's 19th Special Convocation, he stressed the need for educational access in every corner of the Union territory.

Abdullah urged the youth to engage with purpose and compassion, encouraging them to become innovators and nation-builders. He applauded the University of Jammu for producing skilled graduates while fostering responsible and resilient citizens. The chief minister called for knowledge to reach even the remotest areas, enhancing societal progress.

The convocation highlighted women's outstanding academic performance, with female students significantly outnumbering their male counterparts in achievements. This was evidenced by the awarding of 425 PhD degrees and 178 gold medals over four years, underlining a growing female leadership in higher education, praised by both Abdullah and Vice-Chancellor Prof Umesh Rai.

(With inputs from agencies.)