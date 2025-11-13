Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir's Educational Transformation: Empowering Tomorrow's Innovators

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah highlights education's pivotal role in transforming Jammu and Kashmir, urging youth to become positive change agents. With a focus on equity, the University of Jammu's convocation celebrated notable female academic achievements. Abdullah emphasized the importance of knowledge dissemination and societal contribution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 13-11-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 17:34 IST
Jammu and Kashmir's Educational Transformation: Empowering Tomorrow's Innovators
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a transformative vision for Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasized the critical role of education in fostering equity and empowerment across the region. Speaking at the University of Jammu's 19th Special Convocation, he stressed the need for educational access in every corner of the Union territory.

Abdullah urged the youth to engage with purpose and compassion, encouraging them to become innovators and nation-builders. He applauded the University of Jammu for producing skilled graduates while fostering responsible and resilient citizens. The chief minister called for knowledge to reach even the remotest areas, enhancing societal progress.

The convocation highlighted women's outstanding academic performance, with female students significantly outnumbering their male counterparts in achievements. This was evidenced by the awarding of 425 PhD degrees and 178 gold medals over four years, underlining a growing female leadership in higher education, praised by both Abdullah and Vice-Chancellor Prof Umesh Rai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Blast Investigation Unfolds: Al Falah University Under Forensic Audit

Blast Investigation Unfolds: Al Falah University Under Forensic Audit

 India
2
ONGC Expands Horizons: From Hydrocarbons to Rare Earths and Helium

ONGC Expands Horizons: From Hydrocarbons to Rare Earths and Helium

 India
3
Delhi-NCR Electric Bus Initiative Revives State Connectivity

Delhi-NCR Electric Bus Initiative Revives State Connectivity

 India
4
Tenneco Clean Air India's IPO Oversubscribed: A Strong Market Debut

Tenneco Clean Air India's IPO Oversubscribed: A Strong Market Debut

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025