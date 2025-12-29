Parul University's 9th Convocation: Celebrating Legacy and Future
Parul University's 9th Convocation celebrated the graduation of over 16,000 students, highlighting national leaders' insights and achievements in various disciplines. The event spotlighted initiatives in rural development and honored students and alumni for their outstanding contributions. Inspirational speeches emphasized the importance of perseverance, public responsibility, and lifelong learning.
- Country:
- India
Parul University recently celebrated its 9th Convocation, marking a significant milestone for the graduating Class of 2025. The ceremony, held in Vadodara, Gujarat, brought together more than 16,000 graduates and national leaders, showcasing a blend of pride, nostalgia, and excitement as students embarked on their next chapter.
This year's convocation spotlighted a significant initiative involving rural women artisans who crafted over 16,000 Khadi scarves for graduates, promoting the 'Vocal for Local' and 'Make in India' campaigns. The ceremony also honored 104 Gold Medalists, 44 Certificate of Merit awardees, and recognized outstanding alumni and PhD scholars for their contributions to various fields.
Renowned journalist Rajat Sharma delivered an inspiring keynote address, emphasizing the importance of ethics, public responsibility, and perseverance. Citing his experience, he motivated graduates to seize learning opportunities from notable individuals like Mary Kom, Vineeta Singh, and Sania Mirza, to achieve lasting success.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
IIT Delhi Students Shine Amid Global Job Market Challenges
Inspiring Future Leaders: EPFO Officers and NID Students Engage in Goal-Setting Session
Empowering Future through Education: Union Finance Minister's Call to Students
Serbia's Youth Demand Change: Students Push for Early Elections
Students with disabilities gain less from AI support tools