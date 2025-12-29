Parul University's 9th Convocation: Celebrating Legacy and Future

Parul University recently celebrated its 9th Convocation, marking a significant milestone for the graduating Class of 2025. The ceremony, held in Vadodara, Gujarat, brought together more than 16,000 graduates and national leaders, showcasing a blend of pride, nostalgia, and excitement as students embarked on their next chapter.

This year's convocation spotlighted a significant initiative involving rural women artisans who crafted over 16,000 Khadi scarves for graduates, promoting the 'Vocal for Local' and 'Make in India' campaigns. The ceremony also honored 104 Gold Medalists, 44 Certificate of Merit awardees, and recognized outstanding alumni and PhD scholars for their contributions to various fields.

Renowned journalist Rajat Sharma delivered an inspiring keynote address, emphasizing the importance of ethics, public responsibility, and perseverance. Citing his experience, he motivated graduates to seize learning opportunities from notable individuals like Mary Kom, Vineeta Singh, and Sania Mirza, to achieve lasting success.

