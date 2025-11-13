Oculis Partners with Harvard Online for Global Digital Learning Expansion

Oculis Services Pvt Ltd has announced a strategic agreement with Harvard Online to offer digital courses to a global audience. This collaboration seeks to broaden the reach of Harvard's programs, providing professionals and organizations worldwide with access to educational content in various advanced skill areas.

Henry Kesner, Head of Business Development at Harvard Online, highlighted the partnership's alignment with Harvard's mission to provide valuable learning experiences globally. Oculis Services will facilitate enrollment through their network, while AAI Solutions, Inc. will power the delivery through their LearningOS platform.

This initiative allows participants to access Harvard Online's courses and earn completion certificates. Oculis's Director, Rahul Sharma, emphasized the significance of this development in enhancing learners' access to top-notch educational resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)