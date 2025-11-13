Left Menu

Oculis Partners with Harvard Online for Global Digital Learning Expansion

Oculis Services Pvt Ltd has partnered with Harvard Online to offer a range of digital courses globally. This collaboration aims to extend the reach of Harvard's educational programs, providing professionals and organizations access to courses on digital strategy, data science, leadership, and healthcare through Oculis' network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-11-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 17:58 IST
Oculis Services Pvt Ltd has announced a strategic agreement with Harvard Online to offer digital courses to a global audience. This collaboration seeks to broaden the reach of Harvard's programs, providing professionals and organizations worldwide with access to educational content in various advanced skill areas.

Henry Kesner, Head of Business Development at Harvard Online, highlighted the partnership's alignment with Harvard's mission to provide valuable learning experiences globally. Oculis Services will facilitate enrollment through their network, while AAI Solutions, Inc. will power the delivery through their LearningOS platform.

This initiative allows participants to access Harvard Online's courses and earn completion certificates. Oculis's Director, Rahul Sharma, emphasized the significance of this development in enhancing learners' access to top-notch educational resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

