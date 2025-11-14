Tragic Leap: The Silent Struggle of Academic Pressure
A 14-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Thane district tragically died after jumping from her 19th-floor apartment, driven by stress over poor academic performance. Her low pre-Diwali exam scores and persistent pressure from teachers exacerbated her anxiety. Police have registered a case of accidental death and initiated an investigation.
A 14-year-old student in Maharashtra's Thane district took a tragic step by leaping from her 19th-floor apartment, overwhelmed by academic stress, police reported on Friday.
The incident occurred in Kalyan West on Thursday, where the Class 6 student, struggling with poor academic performance, lived with her family. Despite regular studies, her inability to improve scores led to severe anxiety, police disclosed.
After failing to handle mounting pressure from below-par pre-Diwali exam results and constant teacher advice, she jumped from a window of her home. She was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. The Khadakpada police are treating it as an accidental death and have begun an investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
