Ekya Vana: Pioneering Nature-Inspired Learning for a Sustainable Tomorrow

Ekya Schools in Bangalore has unveiled Ekya Vana, heralded as the first K–12 school in India centered on conservation and sustainability. This initiative, launched during the FIND Festival 2025, redefines education by rooting it in nature and environmental innovation.

The institution, a part of the CMR Group of Institutions, aims to prepare students to tackle modern environmental challenges, such as climate change and biodiversity loss, through a curriculum that prioritizes real-world learning experiences.

Prominent figures, including Dr. A. N. Yellappa Reddy and Dr. K. Ullas Karanth, emphasized the necessity of integrating conservation into daily life, viewing young learners as future guardians of the planet. Ekya Vana's vision aligns education with sustainable development goals, setting a precedent in eco-friendly educational practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)