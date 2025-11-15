Ekya Vana: Pioneering Nature-Inspired Learning for a Sustainable Tomorrow
Ekya Schools in Bangalore has launched Ekya Vana, India's first nature-inspired K–12 school focused on conservation and sustainability. Part of the CMR Group, the school aims to integrate learning with nature, fostering futures in environmental stewardship and education that addresses climate change and biodiversity challenges.
Ekya Schools in Bangalore has unveiled Ekya Vana, heralded as the first K–12 school in India centered on conservation and sustainability. This initiative, launched during the FIND Festival 2025, redefines education by rooting it in nature and environmental innovation.
The institution, a part of the CMR Group of Institutions, aims to prepare students to tackle modern environmental challenges, such as climate change and biodiversity loss, through a curriculum that prioritizes real-world learning experiences.
Prominent figures, including Dr. A. N. Yellappa Reddy and Dr. K. Ullas Karanth, emphasized the necessity of integrating conservation into daily life, viewing young learners as future guardians of the planet. Ekya Vana's vision aligns education with sustainable development goals, setting a precedent in eco-friendly educational practices.
