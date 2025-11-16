Left Menu

Transformative Power of Right to Education: A Legal Landmark

Former Chief Justice of India U U Lalit applauded the Right to Education as a transformative force. He emphasized its significance in enhancing literacy and inclusivity, tracing its legal journey from the 1992 Mohini Jain case to the 2009 Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2025 01:27 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 01:27 IST
Transformative Power of Right to Education: A Legal Landmark
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Former Chief Justice of India U U Lalit highlighted the transformation brought by the Right to Education (RTE) during an event celebrating the 100th episode of Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal's show, 'Dil Se With Kapil Sibal'. Lalit praised RTE for boosting literacy from 18% post-independence to around 80% today.

The former CJI detailed the legislative and judicial journey of making education a fundamental right. The 1992 Supreme Court decision in the Mohini Jain case underscored education's necessity, leading to the 2002 constitutional amendment and the subsequent enactment of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act in 2009.

Lalit emphasized the act's inclusive nature, even covering private institutions. He lauded the judiciary's activism in ensuring educational access. Kapil Sibal also stressed the pivotal role of information in societal progress, warning against obstructions to data access impeding future advancements.

TRENDING

1
Spain's Mighty March Continues: Unbeaten Streak Breaks Records

Spain's Mighty March Continues: Unbeaten Streak Breaks Records

 Global
2
Transformative Power of Right to Education: A Legal Landmark

Transformative Power of Right to Education: A Legal Landmark

 India
3
CARICOM Seeks Reparations Dialogue with Britain

CARICOM Seeks Reparations Dialogue with Britain

 Global
4
Tensions Rise in Charlotte Amidst Federal Immigration Crackdown

Tensions Rise in Charlotte Amidst Federal Immigration Crackdown

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s growing role in cancer, rare disease and COVID-19 drug repurposing

AI boom drives urgent push for sustainable data centers

AI can save newborn lives in resource-limited hospitals

How AI’s rapid growth could trigger new technological downturn

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025