Transformative Power of Right to Education: A Legal Landmark

Former Chief Justice of India U U Lalit highlighted the transformation brought by the Right to Education (RTE) during an event celebrating the 100th episode of Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal's show, 'Dil Se With Kapil Sibal'. Lalit praised RTE for boosting literacy from 18% post-independence to around 80% today.

The former CJI detailed the legislative and judicial journey of making education a fundamental right. The 1992 Supreme Court decision in the Mohini Jain case underscored education's necessity, leading to the 2002 constitutional amendment and the subsequent enactment of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act in 2009.

Lalit emphasized the act's inclusive nature, even covering private institutions. He lauded the judiciary's activism in ensuring educational access. Kapil Sibal also stressed the pivotal role of information in societal progress, warning against obstructions to data access impeding future advancements.