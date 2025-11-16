Left Menu

Record Success in Special OTET 2025: Over 66% Pass Rate Achieved

The Special OTET 2025 examination saw a 66.50% qualification rate as declared by the BSE, Odisha. Held on September 27, 48,153 out of 72,413 candidates cleared the test. Paper I had a pass rate of 47.17%, while Paper II had a higher pass rate of 78.35%. The test was conducted after a previous cancellation.

Bhubaneswar | Updated: 16-11-2025 12:04 IST
A significant 66.50% of candidates have successfully qualified in the Special OTET 2025 examination, according to results released by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha.

The examination, which took place on September 27, saw 48,153 of the 72,413 examinees passing. In Paper I, 12,988 candidates cleared the test, achieving a 47.17% pass rate. Paper II results were more promising, with 35,165 candidates passing at a 78.35% rate.

The Special OTET, which attracted 75,403 registrations, was completed by 72,413 candidates. This examination was necessitated due to errors identified in the previous test version, which led to its cancellation.

