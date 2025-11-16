Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Protests Erupt Over Student's Death in Maharashtra

A protest erupted in Maharashtra's Palghar district following the death of a 12-year-old girl, allegedly punished with 100 sit-ups for tardiness. Locals demand accountability from the school, accusing negligence. Officials promise a thorough investigation, registering a case against the school and concerned teacher.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 16-11-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 17:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A wave of protests has swept through Maharashtra's Palghar district after the tragic death of a 12-year-old schoolgirl who reportedly endured a severe punishment for being late.

Allegedly forced to perform 100 sit-ups as punishment, the girl died shortly after, triggering public outcry over the school's drastic disciplinary measures.

Local authorities are now under pressure to investigate, with police registering a case and educational officials pledging full cooperation in ensuring justice for the young student.

(With inputs from agencies.)

