Tragedy Strikes: Protests Erupt Over Student's Death in Maharashtra

A wave of protests has swept through Maharashtra's Palghar district after the tragic death of a 12-year-old schoolgirl who reportedly endured a severe punishment for being late.

Allegedly forced to perform 100 sit-ups as punishment, the girl died shortly after, triggering public outcry over the school's drastic disciplinary measures.

Local authorities are now under pressure to investigate, with police registering a case and educational officials pledging full cooperation in ensuring justice for the young student.

(With inputs from agencies.)