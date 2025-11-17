Left Menu

Protest Sparks Over SSC Recruitment Controversy

Candidates who excelled in the recent SSC teacher recruitment exam protested in Kolkata after not being called for interviews despite high scores. The march was halted by police due to lack of permission. Protesters demand fair selection, transparency, and more job vacancies from the state education department.

In Kolkata, a group of frustrated candidates took to the streets after being left out of interviews despite achieving high scores in the School Service Commission (SSC) teacher recruitment examination.

The peaceful march was cut short by police near Central Park due to the absence of rally permission. However, protesters continued their sit-in protest, determined to make their grievances heard.

The candidates are demanding the removal of additional marks awarded to previously employed teachers, public access to OMR sheets for transparency, and an increase in job vacancies to tackle the long-standing issue of unemployment.

