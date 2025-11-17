Protest Sparks Over SSC Recruitment Controversy

In Kolkata, a group of frustrated candidates took to the streets after being left out of interviews despite achieving high scores in the School Service Commission (SSC) teacher recruitment examination.

The peaceful march was cut short by police near Central Park due to the absence of rally permission. However, protesters continued their sit-in protest, determined to make their grievances heard.

The candidates are demanding the removal of additional marks awarded to previously employed teachers, public access to OMR sheets for transparency, and an increase in job vacancies to tackle the long-standing issue of unemployment.

(With inputs from agencies.)