U.S. Colleges Face 17% Drop in International Student Enrollments: Visa Policies Under Scrutiny
U.S. colleges and universities are experiencing a 17% decline in new international student enrollments this autumn due to stricter student visa regulations and travel restrictions. This drop is largely attributed to Trump-era policies. Despite some institutions reporting stable or increased enrollments, the overall trend is negative, significantly impacting revenue.
The report from the nonprofit Institute of International Education indicates that visa application concerns played a major role, with 96% of schools pointing to this issue, while 68% also cited travel restrictions. The U.S. State Department's requirement for visa applicants to disclose social media accounts has compounded the issue, leading to delays and visa revocations.
According to NAFSA: Association of International Educators, international students contribute around $55 billion to the U.S. economy. Despite 29% of schools reporting enrollment increases, the majority of institutions note significant declines, particularly among Indian students, who form the largest cohort of international students in the U.S.
