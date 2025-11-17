U.S. Colleges Face 17% Drop in International Student Enrollments: Visa Policies Under Scrutiny

This autumn saw a 17% decline in new international student enrollments at U.S. colleges and universities. The drop is linked to heightened restrictions on student visas and other Trump administration policies, as noted in a report released Monday.

The report from the nonprofit Institute of International Education indicates that visa application concerns played a major role, with 96% of schools pointing to this issue, while 68% also cited travel restrictions. The U.S. State Department's requirement for visa applicants to disclose social media accounts has compounded the issue, leading to delays and visa revocations.

According to NAFSA: Association of International Educators, international students contribute around $55 billion to the U.S. economy. Despite 29% of schools reporting enrollment increases, the majority of institutions note significant declines, particularly among Indian students, who form the largest cohort of international students in the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)