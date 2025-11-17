Left Menu

U.S. Colleges Face 17% Drop in International Student Enrollments: Visa Policies Under Scrutiny

U.S. colleges and universities are experiencing a 17% decline in new international student enrollments this autumn due to stricter student visa regulations and travel restrictions. This drop is largely attributed to Trump-era policies. Despite some institutions reporting stable or increased enrollments, the overall trend is negative, significantly impacting revenue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 22:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

This autumn saw a 17% decline in new international student enrollments at U.S. colleges and universities. The drop is linked to heightened restrictions on student visas and other Trump administration policies, as noted in a report released Monday.

The report from the nonprofit Institute of International Education indicates that visa application concerns played a major role, with 96% of schools pointing to this issue, while 68% also cited travel restrictions. The U.S. State Department's requirement for visa applicants to disclose social media accounts has compounded the issue, leading to delays and visa revocations.

According to NAFSA: Association of International Educators, international students contribute around $55 billion to the U.S. economy. Despite 29% of schools reporting enrollment increases, the majority of institutions note significant declines, particularly among Indian students, who form the largest cohort of international students in the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)

