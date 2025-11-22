Mass School Abduction in Nigeria: Escalating Crisis

In a harrowing development in Nigeria, more than 300 children and staff were reported abducted from St Mary's School, marking one of the worst mass kidnappings in recent history. A verification by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) revealed the new count at 315, surpassing earlier estimates.

The kidnapping, amidst escalating attacks by armed groups, has placed Nigeria under increased global scrutiny. President Trump's recent threats of military action spotlight the ongoing crisis faced by Christian communities. The Niger state government admitted the school did not heed warnings to close due to anticipated threats.

Authorities, along with religious leaders, are coordinating efforts for the safe return of the abducted individuals. This incident marks the third mass abduction in Nigeria within a week, prompting the U.S. to consider sanctions and support for Nigeria's counterterrorism efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)