Nigerian Schoolchildren Defy Captivity: A Brave Escape

In a daring turn of events, fifty students abducted from a Catholic school in Niger state, Nigeria, have successfully escaped their captors, school authorities reported on Sunday.

The young escapees, ranging in age from 10 to 18, broke free over the course of Friday and Saturday. Despite their return to their families, a daunting 253 schoolchildren and 12 teachers remain held by the kidnappers, said Most Rev. Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, who chairs the Christian Association of Nigeria in Niger state and owns the school.

The plight of those still captive continues to cast a shadow over the community, as efforts to secure their release persist.

