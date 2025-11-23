Left Menu

Nigerian Schoolchildren Defy Captivity: A Brave Escape

Fifty schoolchildren kidnapped from a Catholic school in Niger state, Nigeria, have escaped. The children, aged 10 to 18, managed their getaways between Friday and Saturday. However, 253 children and 12 teachers remain in captivity, according to church and school authorities.

Abuja | Updated: 23-11-2025 19:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

In a daring turn of events, fifty students abducted from a Catholic school in Niger state, Nigeria, have successfully escaped their captors, school authorities reported on Sunday.

The young escapees, ranging in age from 10 to 18, broke free over the course of Friday and Saturday. Despite their return to their families, a daunting 253 schoolchildren and 12 teachers remain held by the kidnappers, said Most Rev. Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, who chairs the Christian Association of Nigeria in Niger state and owns the school.

The plight of those still captive continues to cast a shadow over the community, as efforts to secure their release persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

