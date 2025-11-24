CKGSB Unveils Plans for First Permanent Campus in Beijing

In celebration of its 23rd anniversary, the Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (CKGSB) has announced the launch of its very first permanent campus in Beijing. This development marks a pivotal milestone for the school, which aims to redefine business education through innovation and a global perspective.

Scheduled to open in 2026, the new campus will occupy a 30,000-square-meter space in central Beijing's Ciqikou, featuring modern facilities designed to foster collaboration and strategic connectivity. Beyond traditional education, CKGSB aspires to cultivate foresight, empathy, and responsible leadership among its students and alumni.

The institution's alumni network, guiding significant portions of China's leading brands, reflects CKGSB's influence. As it steps into a new chapter, the school aims to evolve into a globally connected, socially responsible institution, underscoring its commitment to education beyond borders.

