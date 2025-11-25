Left Menu

ISI in Turmoil: Protests Ignite Against Bill Threatening Autonomy

The Indian Statistical Institute in Kolkata is protesting against a proposed bill that threatens its autonomy. Students, faculty, and staff allege the move aims to alter ISI's traditional values. A mass petition demands the recall of the bill, advocating for preserving ISI's historical significance and educational impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 25-11-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 14:43 IST
Students, faculty, and staff of the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) in Kolkata are rallying against a proposed bill they claim threatens the institute's autonomy. The bill, which seeks to repeal the 1959 ISI Act, has been introduced without input from the ISI Society, triggering widespread concern.

Proponents of the protest argue that the move undermines the institute's historical and cultural significance, linked to the Bengal Renaissance and luminaries like Rabindranath Tagore and its founder, Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis. These figures have significantly contributed to India's nation-building efforts through the institute's initiatives.

In response to the bill, a mass petition signed by students, faculty, and alumni demands its withdrawal. A series of protests, including a human chain and public meetings, are planned to emphasize the importance of retaining ISI's autonomy and headquarters in Kolkata.

