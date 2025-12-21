Rahul Gandhi Accuses RSS of Interfering with Indian Statistical Institute

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has raised serious allegations against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), accusing it of institutional interference in the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI). Gandhi's claims came during a video posted on his WhatsApp channel, where he interacted with ISI students expressing deep concerns.

The former Congress chief emphasized that educational institutions in India, known for producing world-class experts, are now facing bureaucratic and ideological interference. According to Gandhi, this is a move to weaken the country's educational framework and intellectual freedom.

During the winter session of Parliament, Gandhi met with ISI students at the 'Jan Sansad', who echoed similar sentiments as other educational institutions across India. Gandhi insisted that education should be driven by scientific and academic freedom, not guided by any ideology.