Punjab's Tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur: New University and Holy City Status Announced

In a significant announcement, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has confirmed the establishment of a world-class university in Anandpur Sahib, honoring Guru Tegh Bahadur. The declaration was made during a gathering commemorating the 350th martyrdom anniversary of the revered Guru.

In addition to the educational commitment, Mann unveiled plans for free e-rickshaw and mini-bus services to facilitate visits to gurdwaras in Amritsar, Talwandi Sabo, and Anandpur Sahib. The Punjab government is set to bear the expenses for these transportation services, aiming to enhance accessibility to these spiritual centers.

Furthermore, the Punjab Assembly's recent decision to bestow holy city status on Amritsar's walled city, Talwandi Sabo, and Anandpur Sahib was highlighted. The move will prohibit the sale and consumption of meat, liquor, tobacco, and other intoxicants in these areas, aligning with efforts to foster spiritual and cultural sanctity.

(With inputs from agencies.)