Kerala's Fight for Education: Minister Demands Unreleased Central Funds

Kerala's General Education Minister, V Sivankutty, urges the central government to release pending funds for the Samagra Shiksha Kerala programme under the Right to Education Act. He highlights the delay and the necessity of funds for various essential educational components and services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tiruvananthapuram | Updated: 25-11-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 15:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala's General Education Minister, V Sivankutty, has called on the central government to release overdue funds for the Samagra Shiksha Kerala programme, an initiative under the Right to Education (RTE) Act that is crucial for the state's educational infrastructure.

The minister revealed that the central allocation has been delayed for over two and a half years, impeding essential educational services like free uniforms, textbooks, and support for children from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. While the state recently received a partial instalment, a significant portion remains unpaid.

Despite the financial gap, the Kerala government has maintained uninterrupted educational services, including support for Autism Centres and migrant children. The state now presses for the release of remaining funds to sustain and expand these vital educational programs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

