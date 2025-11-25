Left Menu

Winter Break Announced: Schools in Kashmir Valley Gear Up for Cold Months

The Jammu and Kashmir government has released the winter vacation schedule for schools. Pre-primary classes end on November 26, classes 1 to 8 on December 1, and classes 9 to 12 on December 11. Schools will reopen between February 22 and March 1, depending on the grade.

The government of Jammu and Kashmir has officially announced the winter vacation schedule for its schools, focusing on institutions in the Kashmir valley and the winter zone of the Jammu region.

According to the directive, pre-primary classes will conclude their sessions for winter break starting November 26. Meanwhile, students from classes 1 through 8 will have their last classes on December 1, while academic activities for older students, from classes 9 to 12, will cease by December 11.

The break is scheduled to end with schools up to class 8 reopening on March 1 next year. Older students will return a week earlier, on February 22, as the decision was driven by plummeting temperatures that have fallen below freezing in Kashmir.

