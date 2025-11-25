Galgotias University and IBG Forge Pathways to UK Market Growth

Galgotias University, a distinguished institution in Delhi NCR, has partnered with the India Business Group (IBG) to enhance its growth and engagement in the UK market. This strategic alliance aims to explore innovative institutional partnerships and foster academic exchanges, research initiatives, and industry collaborations between India and the UK.

IBG, a leading strategic advisory in the UK–India corridor, will utilize its expertise to facilitate new partnerships, bilateral activities, and innovation projects. This initiative seeks to enrich student experiences and promote cultural understanding, aligning with a shared vision for sustainable, innovation-driven growth in education and research.

Galgotias University has been expanding its research capacity, with recognition in global university rankings. The collaboration with IBG supports the creation of a UK-India Living Bridge, enhancing student and faculty mobility, launching joint research initiatives, and developing enterprise partnerships to advance global higher education and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)