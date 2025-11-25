Left Menu

Kerala's Battle for Education Funds: A Minister's Plea to the Centre

Kerala's Education Minister V Sivankutty has called on the Centre for the immediate release of overdue funds for the Samagra Shiksha Kerala programme. The delay has affected essential services such as free uniforms and educational support for children. The minister accuses political interference for the delay.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 25-11-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 18:47 IST
Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty has made an urgent appeal to the Centre for the release of funds pending under the Samagra Shiksha Kerala programme. These funds, crucial under the Right to Education Act, have yet to be released fully, impacting essential services for the state's students, the minister stated on Tuesday.

A formal letter was dispatched, drawing attention to the nearly two and a half years' delay. The state only received part of the funds earlier this month. Out of the Rs 456 crore slated for 2025-26, a mere Rs 92.41 crore has been disbursed so far, according to Sivankutty.

The Education Minister criticized local BJP leaders and union ministers, alleging their intervention has stalled the release of these funds, jeopardizing the welfare of poor students in Kerala. He urged BJP state chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar and others to address these allegations publicly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

